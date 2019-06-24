Judgment in Sadia Sukhraj murder trial to be delivered

Judgment in the Sadia Sukhraj murder trial is expected to be delivered in the Durban High Court on Monday, just over a year after the 9-year-old girl's death.

It is alleged that Sibonelo Mkhize killed Sukhraj during a botched hijacking in Shallcross, Chatsworth, in Durban on May 28, 2018. He pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mkhize's alleged accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, was killed while fleeing the scene.

On the day of the incident, the duo allegedly demanded car keys from Sadia's father, well-known Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, at gunpoint.

Sukhraj threw the keys at them and while both were fleeing the scene with Sadia inside the vehicle, Shalendra fired several gunshots towards the driver with his licensed firearm.



The Grade 4 pupil at Everest Primary was shot in her abdomen and was taken to Chatsmed Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.



Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. Bulose died immediately after the car came to a stop. His cause of death was described as a penetrating gunshot wound to the pelvis.

Sadia's death sparked massive public outcry over crime in Chatsworth.



Mkhize was arrested by an off-duty police officer a short distance from Sadia's grandparents' home.

