 

Judgment in Van Breda trial to be postponed

2018-03-27 06:30

Christina Pitt

Triple murder-accused Henri van Breda back in the dock for closing arguments. (Aljoscha Kohlstock, News24)

Triple murder-accused Henri van Breda back in the dock for closing arguments.

Twenty-three-year-old Henri van Breda was meant to learn his fate in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, however the judgment is expected to be postponed.

Judge Siraj Desai is scheduled to hand down his judgment before April 23.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed on Monday that Van Breda would appear in court, but that the matter would be postponed to a later date.

Van Breda pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that an intruder was behind the attack in the family's Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that, after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder who was also armed with a knife, the man had escaped.

