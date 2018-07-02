 

Judicial Conduct Tribunal postponed after judge recuses himself

2018-07-02 13:18

Alex Mitchley and Christina Pitt

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. (Trevor Samson, The Times, Gallo Images, file)

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. (Trevor Samson, The Times, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal set up to hear complaints against Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe has hit yet another snag.

It could not go ahead on Monday after Judge Cagney Musi recused himself.

The tribunal was set up in 2013 on the recommendation of a subcommittee of the Judicial Service Commission, the Judicial Conduct Committee.

READ: Judge President Hlophe to appear before Judicial Conduct Tribunal

It was tasked with investigating complaints laid against Hlophe after he allegedly attempted to influence Constitutional Court judges in a case involving former president Jacob Zuma.

The alleged incident is traced back to a complaint laid by the full Constitutional Court Bench, which alleges that Hlophe approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Christopher Jafta and attempted to improperly influence them in a matter before the court.

Allegations of disparaging remarks against Hlophe

Musi told the tribunal in Sandton on Monday that his decision to recuse himself comes after Hlophe called him in May this year and made ex parte communications, including asking Musi to recuse himself.

"I have therefore decided that the best course in this matter is for me to recuse myself and allow another judge to be appointed in this matter," Musi said.

READ: No explanation as to why Cape Judge President John Hlophe has 16 outstanding judgments

Musi also said that Hlophe's request for his recusal, which was done via a phone call as well as a letter, was based on allegations that Musi had made disparaging remarks about Hlophe to other judges in 2017.

This was after the Supreme Court of Appeal had set aside one of Hlophe's judgments.

Musi denied these allegations during his conversation with Hlophe. During that call, he told Hlophe he was not prepared to recuse himself and that the affidavit which forms the basis of the allegations was based entirely on hearsay evidence.

He added that the affidavit also forms the basis of a complaint against him.

Recusal welcomed

Advocate Thabani Masuku, SC, for Hlophe, welcomed the recusal, but hit back at Musi, saying he didn't deny the allegations and that through the statement he made, he was now giving evidence.

"I appreciate his decision to recuse himself, as he is disqualified from sitting here. What I find unsatisfactory is his statement," said Masuku.

Evidence leader advocate Ivy Thenga pointed out that that these complaints were made nearly a decade ago and that there was a need to have this tribunal deal with the complaints expediently.

She added that both Nkabinde and Jafta were at the tribunal on Monday, ready to testify.

Hearings postponed indefinitely

Judge Joop Labuschagne postponed the hearings indefinitely as the chief justice will now have to appoint another judge to sit on the tribunal.

News24's sister publication City Press reported that should Hlophe be found guilty, he will be at risk of becoming the first judge in democratic South Africa to be impeached.

The matter has endured a circuitous and often arduous route over the past decade with various Judicial Service Commission decisions made and processes set up - many of which were challenged in the courts.

Nkabinde and Jafta argued several technical points about the legality of the tribunal, including that it trespassed on the separation of powers doctrine because a member of the prosecuting authority was to lead evidence.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    jsc  |  john hlophe  |  judiciary

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA Jewish Board of Deputies lays complaint against 3 men over anti-Semitic hate speech

2018-07-02 12:37

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 5 rainy weather struggles Capetonians forgot about during drought
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 