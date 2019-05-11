Julius Malema's grandmother buried

Several hundred people including foreign representatives of opposition political parties attended the funeral service of the grandmother of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in Seshego, Polokwane, on Saturday.



Pan African Parliament (PAP) was also represented, together with opposition parties from Botswana and Namibia.

SA Reserve Bank governor Leseja Kganyago, businessmen Patrice Motsepe and Robert Gumede, Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana and the daughter of the late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zenani, were also in attendance.

Malema’s grandmother, who was affectionately known as Koko Sarah, died at the age of 90 years last week at a time when her grandson, Julius Malema, was on a campaign trail ahead of the general elections, which went ahead on Wednesday.

She was hailed by several speakers as a pillar of strength to her nine children and grandchildren whom she raised in a two-bedroomed house in Seshego. She was said to have played a major role in moulding the political life of Malema.



Delivering the eulogy at the service that lasted almost six hours, Malema also narrated on how his grandmother moulded his life under difficult conditions.

He said when he was expelled from the ANC, his grandmother advised him not to return to the party because “they are going to kill you”. This was because of the difficulties his grandmother was also subjected to by some members of the ANC in Seshego.

To large applause from EFF members in attendance, Malema said: “I’ll never go back to the ANC.”

He gave an example of how when some ANC Youth League marched to his grandmother’s house carrying a coffin and left it at the gate. They made it clear to her that they had come to bury her grandson.



“They even told her [Koko Malema] that they will exhume the remains of my mother and come and bury them at the gate,” he said.

He also questioned why ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni, who was also in attendance, could not be given a presidential pardon. He believes Yengeni was being “punished” by some leaders of the ANC.

Yengeni has served a jail term after he was found guilty of receiving kickbacks in the infamous arms deal scandal.