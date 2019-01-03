 

'Just do the homework' - Summit College matriculant with 6 distinctions

2019-01-03 08:40

Kaveel Singh

Summit College pupil Moraswi Manyathela urged 2019 matriculants to take time out for themselves. (Supplied)

Summit College pupil Moraswi Manyathela urged 2019 matriculants to take time out for themselves. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Midrand matriculant, who is one of the outstanding achievers for the class of 2018, has advised others to do what is required of them in school.

 - Sign up to receive your matric results and you could win R10 000!

"I would say, just do the homework. You have to also help each other as friends, teachers and a community. Whatever it is, just support one another and do your work," Summit College pupil Moraswi Manyathela said on Wednesday.

He emerged as a top achiever at his school, racking up six distinctions, with an average of 81%.

Assistance from family and friends

"Family and friends played a large role in keeping me motivated. They encouraged me to work harder and stick with whatever I was doing."

Manyathela said calm washed over him when he realised he had been earmarked as an outstanding pupil.

"To be honest, a relief more than anything else. At this stage you're just glad that all the hard work and effort you put in [in] the beginning paid off."

He said that his mother was his biggest source of support.

"This was more important for her than I think I could even begin to imagine. In primary, I was not doing that great. She spent a lot of late nights doing homework with me."

He said that a solid regiment was important to his success.

 - See our Matric Results page.

"I firstly kept myself healthy. Exercise and spending time with people you care about is important. I would say I also focused on what exactly I would study. I did not go through textbooks blindly. There was a lot of planning and getting additional resources from friends who finished matric before me. This included past papers."

'Just be a kid'

He said there was a time in 2018 when his focus waned.

"There was a time when I started slacking off, naturally. But I stayed diligent, did the hard work and pushed through."

He said that he also played a lot of soccer.

"You just have to do things in your spare time that shuts down your brain. Talk to people about different things. Just be a kid."

He said he hoped to study law.

"I only decided this morning that I want to be a human rights lawyer. It is something relevant to young people. It’s a new world and there are lots of old lawyers out there."

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  matric results  |  matric 2018
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Southdowns College's top achiever Jacques de Chermont strove toward balance

2019-01-03 07:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

/News
WATCH: R3.5m lost as Cape Town used car dealership goes up in flames
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 2 January Lottery draw 2019-01-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 