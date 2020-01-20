 

JUST IN: 10 babies died at Tembisa Hospital due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria outbreak last year

2020-01-20 10:36
Tembisa Hospital. (Photo by Gallo images/OJ Koloti)

Tembisa Hospital. (Photo by Gallo images/OJ Koloti)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that 10 babies died at Tembisa Hospital's neonatal unit between November and December last year, due to a Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) outbreak.

"We can confirm that 17 cases of CRE bacteraemia were reported during the period between 1 November to 31 December 2019, which sadly resulted in deaths of 10 babies. It was suspected that the organism responsible for this outbreak was Klebsiella pneumoniae," Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement on Monday.

Kekana said CRE was difficult to treat because it has a high resistance to antibiotics and can cause deadly infections in the bloodstream, lungs and urinary tract, including pneumonia and meningitis.

Following a meeting with the hospital services directorate, the Tshwane district microbiology team and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), several measures were put in place, including the deployment of more nurses in the neonatal unit and the diversion of new admissions to Kalafong Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

An external infection prevention and control audit will be conducted, and the National Health Laboratory Services Infection Control Service will provide technical support assistance to audit Gauteng Department of Health neonatal units.

The NICD will also allocate resources to develop a dashboard to monitor laboratory confirmed neonatal infections at facility level.

Kwara said the hospital was often faced with an ever-increasing demand for its services.

"The 44-bedded neonatal unit often admits close to 90 patients. Whilst the department is looking at improving the hospital infrastructure, it is doing its utmost best to serve patients with respect and dignity," he said.

 - Compiled by Vanessa Banton

Read more on:    pretoria  |  service delivery  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four arrested in Olievenhoutbosch following attacks on shops believed to be selling muti

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are turning our schools into mortuaries', says Lesufi as Seboko family seek answers over pool death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 10:20 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 10:19 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Sorry! No Daily Lotto winner 2020-01-19 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 