"In a subsequent conversation we said the figure was too high. They said it was negotiable. They called again on Thursday evening, they seemed anxious and said they need to conclude this deal urgently. The Russians were bombing South Idlib and North Hama very aggressively and they are afraid that Shiraaz could be killed in the bombing.

Mohamed was captured on April 10, 2017, in Syria, on his way back to the Turkish border after accompanying the Gift of the Givers.

The two drivers who were captured with him were released immediately, and were told that Mohamed had been held for "questioning". He is believed to have been held in captive since then.

Possible consequences

"We went to Shiraaz's family today to explain this new development and possible consequences. This is exactly what Shiraaz was afraid of in the video where he makes a plea for assistance to secure his release. Our hospital in Syria has confirmed that the bombing has increased substantially, that the medical administration in Idlib has requested Gift of the Givers Ar Rahma Hospital to be one of the facilities to be on standby to receive patients from a distance is 70km. We have received the first two patients yesterday.