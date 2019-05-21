JUST IN: 2 Durban metro cops shot dead while protecting councillor

The scene where 2 Durban Metro cops were shot dead in their van on Monday night. (Twitter)

Two Durban metro police officers were shot dead in the Phoenix area in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed the deaths to News24.

"Two officers - one male and one female - were shot in Phoenix last night (Monday) in their police van," Sewpersad said.

"It is believed they were conducting councillor protection services. This is a sad day for the Durban Metro Police Department."

Sewpersad said the incident was still being investigated.

Other attacks on police

In April, a Durban police constable was shot dead while approaching a parked vehicle with its hazard lights on, News24 reported.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the constable was patrolling with colleagues on the M19 which runs between Reservoir Hills and Pinetown.

"The suspect fled from the scene but handed himself over at the Sydenham police station where he [is] currently detained on a charge of murder," said Naidoo.

Earlier this month, a Stock Theft Unit policeman died in a hail of bullets in the centre of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal when he was ambushed by attackers who fled in his car.

Constable Nkosinathi Khumalo, 35, an off-duty stock theft unit police officer, was in his VW Polo vehicle in the centre of Estcourt when he was attacked by an unknown number of heavily-armed gunmen.

Naidoo said the constable was shot and dragged out of his car.

No one has been arrested as yet.

