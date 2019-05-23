JUST IN: 3 arrested for murder of 2 Durban Metro cops

The scene where two Durban Metro cops were shot dead in their van on Monday night. (Twitter)

Three people were taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday morning for the murder of two Durban Metro Police officers, who were shot and killed on Monday night.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed the arrests to News24 on Thursday.

"The three suspects were arrested in the KwaMashu area. Firearms were also recovered," Sewpersad said.

Sewpersad told News24 that he was on his way to the scene of the arrests and would provide more information when it became available.

News24 reported on Tuesday that the two officers - one male and one female - were shot in Phoenix in their police van.

They were assigned to protect Durban councillor Moses Zulu's Phoenix house, eNCA reported.

Other attacks on police



In April, a Durban police constable was shot dead while approaching a parked vehicle while its hazard lights were flashing, News24 reported.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the constable was patrolling with colleagues on the M19 which runs between Reservoir Hills and Pinetown.

"The suspect fled from the scene but handed himself over at the Sydenham police station where he [is] currently detained on a charge of murder," said Naidoo.

Earlier this month, a Stock Theft Unit policeman died in a hail of bullets in the centre of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal when attackers ambushed him and fled in his car.

Constable Nkosinathi Khumalo, 35, an off-duty Stock Theft Unit police officer, was in his VW Polo vehicle when he was attacked by an unknown number of heavily-armed gunmen.

Naidoo said the constable was shot and dragged out of his car.

No one has been arrested as yet.





