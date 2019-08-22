 

JUST IN: 4 dead, 15 injured as bus, taxi and multiple vehicles crash on M1 north in Joburg

2019-08-22 10:25

Riaan Grobler

The scene of an accident that left 4 people dead and 15 injured in Ormonde.

The scene of an accident that left 4 people dead and 15 injured in Ormonde. (Supplied)

Four people have died and 15 more injured in two separate collisions on the M1 north near the Xavier off-ramp in Ormonde, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning. 

According to JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the first accident involved a bus, a taxi and another passenger vehicle. 

The pile-up then caused a second collision involving five more vehicles. 

"Four people died on the scene and 15 were injured and taken to various hospitals," Minnaar told News24. 

Emergency services and JMPD officials were still at the scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the N12 as an alternative route," Minnaar said. 

