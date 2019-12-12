 

JUST IN | 5 family members shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal massacre

2019-12-12 08:32

Kaveel Singh

A forensics expert examines a crime scene. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

A forensics expert examines a crime scene. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five members of the same family have been killed in a massacre that claimed six lives near Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said 10 people were in a homestead in the Mpumalanga area near Hammarsdale, just outside Durban, when they heard gunshots.

READ | Alleged gunman behind Elsies River massacre claims he saw real shooters flee scene

Naicker said it was believed that the assailants fired shots through the window and door at around 20:30, killing six people

Of the six, five were from the same family. The sixth was identified as a neighbour.

"A 3-year-old child was rushed to a clinic. Three of the family members who were also watching TV were not injured. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating to establish a possible motive."

He added that a shotgun and 9mm pistol were used.

"A number of rounds were found at the crime scene."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town central train line still suspended as officials seek cable theft solution

2019-12-12 08:18

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 08:58 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 08:45 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Wednesday 2019-12-11 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 