JUST IN | 7 guards arrested for allegedly helping 37 illegal immigrants escape repatriation centre

Seven security guards were arrested and later released on a warning after they allegedly assisted 37 illegal immigrants to escape from the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.



The suspects were arrested after they handed themselves over to the police on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the guards had handed themselves over at the Krugersdorp police station.

They are due to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of aiding persons to escape.

"There are two other guards who are outstanding and we have called on them to hand themselves over," said Makhubele.

It is alleged on 3 May the guards - who are contracted to a private security firm - colluded with the foreign nationals being held at the centre to escape.

At the time, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the guards had issues with their employer when they allegedly participated in the escape.