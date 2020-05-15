 

JUST IN | 7 guards arrested for allegedly helping 37 illegal immigrants escape repatriation centre

2020-05-15 16:50

Ntwaagae Seleka

Lindela Repatriation Centre. (Sesona Ngqakamba/News24)

Lindela Repatriation Centre. (Sesona Ngqakamba/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seven security guards were arrested and later released on a warning after they allegedly assisted 37 illegal immigrants to escape from the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

The suspects were arrested after they handed themselves over to the police on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the guards had handed themselves over at the Krugersdorp police station.

They are due to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of aiding persons to escape.

"There are two other guards who are outstanding and we have called on them to hand themselves over," said Makhubele.

It is alleged on 3 May the guards - who are contracted to a private security firm - colluded with the foreign nationals being held at the centre to escape.

At the time, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the guards had issues with their employer when they allegedly participated in the escape.

Read more on:    krugersdorp  |  immigration  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Group of South Africans stranded in Peru with no chance of repatriation in sight

2020-05-15 16:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Learning under lockdown: 'I would prefer to go back to school,' says Grade 5 pupil
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 17:06 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Philippi 17:06 PM
Road name: Sheffield Road

More traffic reports
One person bags R46k in the Daily Lotto draw 2020-05-14 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 