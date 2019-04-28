 

JUST IN: Air Zimbabwe engine catches 'brief' fire during flight from OR Tambo, lands safely

2019-04-28 23:05

Alex Mitchley

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

An Air Zimbabwe plane experienced "a malfunction" in one of its engines causing a brief fire on Sunday evening from OR Tambo International Airport to Harare.

The airline confirmed that a Boeing 767-200ER aircraft servicing flight UM462 experienced a malfunction in one of its engines causing a brief tailpipe fire.

"However, the malfunction did not threaten the continuation of the flight and safety of the crew and passengers on board and it landed safely in Harare at 20:35," the carrier said in the statement.

Air Zimbabwe also confirmed that their engineers have commenced an investigation and that a report will be issued in due course.

"We regret to inform our valued passengers that this incident may result in a disruption to our normal schedule," Air Zimbabwe added.

Earlier on Sunday evening, several people took to social media after observing and hearing the plane in bursts of flames flying over Kempton Park.

Read more on:    or tambo international airport  |  air zimbabwe  |  aviation
