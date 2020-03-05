All Fort Hare campuses to be evacuated amid 'intimidation and violence'

University of Fort Hare students and police face off. (Supplied by SAPS)

Students at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) were told to evacuate all its campuses by 18:00 on Thursday.

In a letter sent to staff and students at 06:00 on Thursday, UFH vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu wrote the university has been experiencing "ongoing intimidation of and violence against staff, students and members of the public" as well as "looting and damage to property" since 24 February.

On 25 February, UFH management was forced to suspend academic activity and release staff at its Alice campus due to violent student protests which included chasing staff out of offices, leading to a complete disruption of campus operations, UFH wrote on its website.

To restore calm and stability, the registrar invoked an existing court interdict which prevents students from disrupting campus operations.

Despite this, Buhlungu wrote that teaching and registration have been impeded.

"Management has taken the difficult decision to suspend the teaching programme on all campuses until further notice. All students are hereby instructed to leave campus and vacate their rooms in all university-owned and leased residences with all their belongings and return home."

Buhlungu said the deadline for vacating the campuses was 18:00 on Thursday.

UFH spokesperson Tandi Mapukata could not be reached for comment, but a senior staff member at the university confirmed the authenticity of the letter to News24.

Irate students took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Notice of the suspension of academic programme and instruction to all students to return home pic.twitter.com/DKDfCGkE6w — University_Fort Hare (@ufh1916) March 5, 2020

Guys, Fort Hare is really kicking us out of res. The Matron told us to pack our things and leave, they've been notified by management that they do not want any students by 6 pm today. Hayi yintsomi. — YouTube: Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) March 5, 2020

@AdvoBarryRoux so this mornimg at exactly 5:56am this communique was sent to Fort Hare students. The VC says by 18:00 today we must be gone with all our belongings ?? with what money? pic.twitter.com/1Dke22YB94 — Ja nhe! (@Buci_Mbangi) March 5, 2020

Read the letter here: