JUST IN | Amy'Leigh kidnapping breakthrough as fourth suspect arrested

A fourth
and possibly final suspect allegedly involved in the kidnapping of six-year-old
Amy'Leigh de Jager has been arrested, the national police commissioner's office
confirmed on Monday.
Police
spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement on Monday evening, the
24-year-old was arrested earlier in the day "after a long search".
"Members
of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit that is
tasked with the investigation arrested a 24-year-old-man today in Muvhango, an
area just outside Vanderbijlpark."
Naidoo said
the man was expected to appear in court on Wednesday. He will remain in custody
until October 1, when he will appear with the three other suspects for a formal
bail application.
"We
are satisfied that we have all the people allegedly responsible for the
kidnapping of Amy'Leigh behind bars and the possibility of more arrests being
effected is very unlikely."
The other
three accused, Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl, appeared in the
Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Friday for the continuation of their bail
application.
Only one of
them has made a formal confession.
During investigating
officer Constable Clayton Motloung's cross-examination, it emerged Nel had made
a formal confession after she was arrested.
News24
previously reported Human, who is a Grade RR teacher at Laerskool Kollegepark,
the same school that De Jager attends, was also a good friend of the De Jager
family.
Human allegedly
cooked up the plan because she was in debt to drug lords,
according to a WhatsApp voice note her father, Riaan Botha, had sent to a
family member shortly after she was arrested.
Botha has
confirmed the authenticity of the voice note, which also relayed information
that Human was the mastermind behind Amy'Leigh's kidnapping.
After
initially demanding a R2m ransom, her kidnappers abandoned their plan and
released the six-year-old girl.
The bail
application is expected to continue on October 1, when the defence is expected
to present its case.