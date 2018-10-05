 

ANC in Tshwane heads to court over motion of no confidence via secret ballot

2018-10-05 17:06

Tshidi Madia

ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa.

ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Tshwane has approached the North Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis in a bid to have last week's council sitting nullified and to allow for a motion of no confidence to take place under secret ballot.

This after a second motion brought by the ANC to have Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga removed was unsuccessful last week.

Previously speaker Katlego Mathebe dismissed a similar bid by the EFF, which has been voting with the DA in the council. The EFF has since opted not to vote in the motions of confidence, with 21 of its councillors abstaining.

News24 has seen the application to the North Gauteng High Court, which lists the City of Tshwane, speaker of council, Msimanga, the DA, the EFF, Cope, the ACDP, PAC and FF Plus as respondents.

In the court papers, filed on Friday, the ANC describes Mathebe's refusal to allow for a secret ballot as the "improper exercise of the discretion afforded to her" and calls for resolutions adopted at the September 27 sitting to be set aside.

"There is now a situation where members of council fear for their safety and cannot vote freely," claims ANC caucus and regional leader Kgosi Maepa in an affidavit.

'No open expression'

He claims this is due to an altercation that took place between the city manager Moeketsi Mosola and councillor Cilliers Brink. This is also linked to the ongoing GladAfrica saga – the engineering company and the City have been at the centre of allegations of tender irregularity for the past two months, following reports that it scored a R12bn deal to provide project management support to the City.

"There is no open expression and no freedom for individuals to express themselves and the council is now placed in a very invidious position where members are unable to express what they actually feel," argued Maepa in the court papers.

Maepa also cites developments in various councils where members were fired for openly defying the party as a reason why the courts should permit voting against Msimanga to take place under secret ballot.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA terminated the membership of councillor Victor Manyati after he abstained from voting with the party last month. In Mogale City the EFF expelled six council members for voting with the ANC and the ANC itself expelled several councillors in Mokgalakwena for attending a council meeting with opposition parties, where the removal of their mayor was discussed.

Regarding Mathebe, Maepa complained of her late arrival to last week's council meeting, claiming that this contravened council rules, which stated a meeting that has not started 20 minutes from the advertised time is deemed as postponed, and that she failed to count council members by 10:40 to make sure they constituted a quorum. He also accused her of ignoring the ANC's objections to these issues.

"There was a clear agenda to ensure that the meeting continued on that particular day and against this backdrop the speaker refused to entertain a secret ballot," alleges Maepa in the court papers.

In February, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille took her own political party, the DA, to court insisting on voting in a motion of no confidence against her being conducted via secret ballot. The Western Cape High Court's ruling left it to the speaker of the City of Cape Town's council.

Maepa also brings race relations within the DA and the party's relationship with the EFF into his arguments, claiming some black DA members and the EFF would only feel comfortable expressing their views via secret vote.

Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobhozi was unaware of the court application. However, Tiyiselani Babane, who heads up the speaker's office, said: "our legal department just informed us that we have been served. The city will go through the papers and respond appropriately."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Andrew Mlangeni 'getting better' in hospital, says son

2018-10-05 16:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Quick-thinking couple saves sleeping man in burning Durban beachfront building
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 3 2018-10-03 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 