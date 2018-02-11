LIVE: 'We are not going to leave Union Buildings until Zuma resigns'
2018-02-11 08:28
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is attending a service at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Sunday morning.
STATEMENT: ANC Greater Johannesburg region distances itself from bogus ANC Joburg members
The African National Congress in the Greater Johannesburg Region has noted persons who are, under the guise of being members of the ANC Joburg Region, calling for the immediate removal of President Jacob Zuma or a “National Shut Down”.
The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region distances itself from these individuals and their stance. We call on any member(s) who may have any information on these individuals to please contact the region in order for a disciplinary process to be instituted against them immediately.
ANC NEC to meet to discuss Zuma exit
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has called a meeting of its national executive committee (NEC), its top decision-making panel, on Monday, after President Jacob Zuma defied calls by the party’s top leadership to step down, according to four people familiar with the matter.
The decision to convene the meeting in the capital, Pretoria, follows talks between the ANC’s top six officials and Zuma on Saturday night to discuss the transition of power to the party’s new leadership, said the people, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
WATCH: Ramaphosa mum on Zuma - laughed when asked about Jacob Zuma's future
Maumela says the ANC NEC must not make the mistake of appointing Dlamini-Zuma as deputy president once Zuma is removed, and Ramphosa takes over as president
Maumela is now also sending a warning to @Julius_S_Malema about not threatening or rubbishing Ramaphosa just to score political points.
Maumela says BLF are cowards and ask journalists to stop giving coverage to that "street kids organisation".
ANC member Pastor Faith says they want a man who has good morals and a soft heart to be the president of SA.
ANC members say this will be a peaceful march and that the march is lawful.
Members of the ANC and SACP have asked all South Africans to stay at home tomorrow or join them for a march to Union Buildings, calling for Zuma to be recalled immediately.
Maumela says that Zuma must be prosecuted, he must not be given immunity. He adds that this is a demand made in a letter that has been sent to Ace Magashule for the urgent NEC meeting called for Monday.
"We cannot be defeated by a group of thugs, a group of tsotsis," says Maumela.
"We are coming to the Union Buildings tomorrow and we are not apologetic about it, we are ready for everything," says Maumela.
"Maybe he doesnt know how to write, so we will copy and paste Mbeki's letter for him," ANC member Maumela
Maumela asks why Zuma hasn't responded to the threats made in his defense.
Maumale sends a message to one of Zuma's wife. "Donnot threaten us, we are going to respond to your threat and you will not like it."
Maumela says that Zuma is the Mugabe of SA and that Mandela , where ever he may be, is very unhappy with Zuma. "Why must we treat him like he is the world?"
"If you are not going to recall comrade Zuma we will take to the street" - ANC member Maumela on the planned shut down for Monday.
Maumela now mentions that journalists ignored the fact that BLF members carried firearms, and rather just covered the assault of a woman at the Hands Off Zuma last week.
Maumela says there is a serious threat with the likes of Bathabile Dlamini and Mokonyane whispering in the corridors for Zuma to stay.
Maumela says that Ramaphosa must not be apologetic in asking Zuma to resign.
ANC member from Sandton branch said they asked that Zuma be recalled, and now that the transition is in limbo, they are calling for a national shutdown.
Reverand at Jafta Methodist Church asks "one of the members of government" to address the congregation later. "I say government, because no political party will address us. Government represents us all."
Reverend Weeder greets congregants, including former minister Trevor Manuel.
Ramaphosa shakes hands and mingles with some of the people around him. A mother sends her son to take picture with him. He obliges with a smile.
Weeder prays for Ramaphosa:
Infuse their mind and being with strength, and where they are wary, give them strength and the knowledge that they are walking on the path that you have laid out before them as they are the shepherd of the people.
Keep their eyes on the prize of compassion, that everyone will be beneficiaries of this land and its bounties; that there will come a day that we are able to say that of all the children that are sleeping out in the cold at night on the hard ground of our cities, that of all the children in the world, none of them are South African. And that the poor will be filled with hope again.
Weeder: To Deputy President Cyril Rampahosa, I bring you the warm and fond greetings of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and members of the chapter and leadership here. We pray that in this important task that you are embracing you know that you're not alone and you have the love and support of God. You are in our prayers.
He invites Ramaphosa to come forward to be blessed with prayer.
Weeder: We're heading to a new beginning, new moments, new challenges to become better than we were. Let's see this past that's behind us as injury time. And now we come back on the field and we're giving our best and are recommitted. Because we can. Because we've been in troubled times before and we did overcome. Ramaphosa nods and smiles.
We stand at a moment of transfiguration. We are a people yearning for transfiguration, says Weeder.
Watch the St George's Cathedral service, attended by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, live:
ANC statement to NEC members on urgent scheduled meeting:
To NEC Members,
URGENT & REVISED NOTICE:
This communique serves to inform you about the SPECIAL NEC Meeting scheduled as follows:
Date: 12 Feb 2018 ( Mon)
Time: 14h00 pm
Venue: Marble Arch, St George Hotel, Irene, PTA
Kindly diaries accordingly.
Please note that this is an Official notice you are hereby requested not to circulate to the Media.
Comradely yours,
Obakeng Moate
ANC SGO
Reverend Michael Weeder welcomes everyone to the service and mentions ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa by name. He opens the service with song and prayer.