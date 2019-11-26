ANC nominates Gigaba's former legal adviser for Deputy Public Protector

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is interviewed by the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services for the position of Deputy Public Protector. (Jan Gerber/News24)

The ANC has nominated former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's former legal adviser, Kholeka Gcaleka, for Deputy Public Protector despite opposition MPs questioning her integrity and suitability for the job.



ANC MPs on the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services said they were impressed with the way she handled her interview earlier this month, and that she had a track record of investigations and legal expertise.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questioned her integrity as she continued to work for Gigaba after the courts found he lied under oath and that she had not declared she was an ANC Youth League member.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said she could not possibly support Gcaleka's nomination because she had continued working for Gigaba, but also due to the manner in which she had conducted herself at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) during former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Menzi Simelane's tenure.

Gcaleka is currently the legal adviser for Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu. She is a former senior prosecutor at the NPA and legal adviser to Gigaba while he was the minister of home affairs and finance.

Gcaleka was one of seven candidates who was interviewed for the post of Deputy Public Protector, which becomes vacant when incumbent Kevin Malunga's term comes to an end next month.

The committee will adopt its report on Wednesday and it will be before the National Assembly next week.