Another roof collapse at Somerset Mall in Cape Town

One person was injured after a part of the roof of the Somerset Mall in Somerset West collapsed. Watch. WATCH

Screenshot of video filmed at the Somerset Mall roof collapse on February 6 2020. (Twitter/@mic02468)

There has been another roof collapse at the Somerset Mall in Somerset West, Cape Town's fire and rescue service said on Thursday.

"There was a roof collapse," said Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

It is understood to have occurred in the area of Wimpy and Clicks.

Further details were not immediately available.

In 2018, one person was injured after a part of the roof collapsed.

The mall is expected to comment on the incident shortly.

The mall houses numerous retail brands and its website blurb promises "a safe, 'fun-filled entertainment environment'. "

At the time of the 2018 collapse, a precautionary audit on the structure was conducted.

The injury sustained in that collapse was attributed to a person tripping while running for safety.