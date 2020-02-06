 

Another roof collapse at Somerset Mall in Cape Town

2020-02-06 10:28

Jenni Evans

Screenshot of video filmed at the Somerset Mall roof collapse on February 6 2020.

Screenshot of video filmed at the Somerset Mall roof collapse on February 6 2020. (Twitter/@mic02468)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Moments after Somerset Mall roof collapse

2018-08-06 12:53

One person was injured after a part of the roof of the Somerset Mall in Somerset West collapsed. Watch.WATCH

There has been another roof collapse at the Somerset Mall in Somerset West, Cape Town's fire and rescue service said on Thursday.

"There was a roof collapse," said Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

It is understood to have occurred in the area of Wimpy and Clicks.

Further details were not immediately available.

In 2018, one person was injured after a part of the roof collapsed.

The mall is expected to comment on the incident shortly.

The mall houses numerous retail brands and its website blurb promises "a safe, 'fun-filled entertainment environment'. "

At the time of the 2018 collapse, a precautionary audit on the structure was conducted.

The injury sustained in that collapse was attributed to a person tripping while running for safety.

Read more on:    somerset mall  |  somerset west  |  strand  |  cape town  |  accident
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Biased' Judge Pillay is 'good friends with Gordhans and Hanekoms' - Edward Zuma

2020-02-06 08:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Federer hopes to raise $1m when he takes on arch-rival Nadal in charity match
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 11:26 AM
Road name: Old Main Road

Cape Town 11:25 AM
Road name: Strand Street Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
One player walks away with R397K jackpot 2020-02-05 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 