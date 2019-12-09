 

JUST IN: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu discharged from hospital, instructed to rest

2019-12-09 18:19
Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (Getty Images)

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been discharged from hospital in Cape Town and returned home with instructions to rest.

This is according to a statement issued by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on Monday.

The Archbishop spent six days in hospital undergoing treatment for a recurring infection. 

News24 previously reported that his wife Leah had said in a statement five days ago that her husband was hospitalised several times in recent years for the same infection.

Tutu, who turned 88 in October, has been open about his fight against prostate cancer.

He was also passionate about supporting treatment initiatives for tuberculosis after he contracted the disease as a child, News24 previously reported.

Read more on:    desmond tutu  |  cape town
