 

Atul Gupta affidavit signed in Dubai

2018-02-19 14:43

Lizeka Tandwa

Atul Gupta (Gallo Images)

Atul Gupta (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Controversial Gupta brother Atul was in Dubai when he signed the affidavit that forms part of his application to have a preservation order obtained against him, by the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), set aside.

In the court papers, dated February 8, Gupta acknowledged that the affidavit was signed and sworn in Dubai. The affidavit was stamped and signed by a commissioner of oaths at the South African Consulate in Dubai. 

"I wish to state at the outset, that I am currently outside South Africa," he said.

READ: Hawks went back and forth with Ajay Gupta lawyer - Mbalula

In the 18-page affidavit, Gupta said that National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams "not only failed to make out a case for relief sought", but also misled the court with the evidence which led to the order being granted.  

Gupta is challenging the preservation order, valued at R10m and wants to have it set aside.

He denied that he unduly benefited from the Estina dairy farm project, but added that he has not had an opportunity to read the papers. 

"The affidavit is prepared in extreme haste as I was only able to give factual instructions on February 7," he said.

Gupta also submitted that he did not take issue with the order pertaining to the preservation of immovable property.

He restricted his challenge to the amount of R220m. 

The NPA seized control of a dairy farm in the Free State, Gupta's bank accounts, companies co-owned by Duduzane Zuma and other entities in the Gupta empire.

READ: NPA freezes R220m, land linked to Gupta farm

The Free State High Court in January put the Krynaauwslust farm near Vrede in the Free State under curatorship.

News24 reported that the order reveals that the Free State's agricultural department - under then agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane - paid R220m to the Guptas in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".

Gupta believes AFU financial investigator Nkosiphendule Mradla and Abrahams have not demonstrated that any portion of the R220m paid to Estina was transferred to his account. 

"I categorically deny any such transfer into any bank account owned or operated by me. Accordingly, the order could not have been granted on the paper before the honourable judge... It is clear that the order ought to be set aside," his affidavit states.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  gupta brothers  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  state capture  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABC denies Sisulu claim that anchor Peter Ndoro lost his job

2018-02-19 12:42

Inside News24

 
/Sport
It's a bittersweet feeling - Hendricks after top score at Wanderers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 17 2018-02-17 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 