The family of Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has confirmed that the artist has opened a case of assault against her partner Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

Family spokesperson Sakhile Mhlonishwa Langa told News24 on Monday evening that Simelane had opened the case at Westville Police Station on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo declined to confirm whether a case of common assault in domestic violence had been opened, saying he wanted to avoid exposing Simelane to "greater danger". Instead, they called on Maphumulo to hand himself in.

"We are asking him to contact us at the Westville police station because we believe he can assist us in the investigation of this case."

Earlier the police opened an inquiry docket into Simelane's alleged assault after video footage emerged showing her partner Maphumulo allegedly assaulting her.

Naidoo said because of the public outrage and the evidence in the form of the video, the police decided to investigate the case.