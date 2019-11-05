BLF officially deregistered as political party

Black First Land First (BLF) members led by Andile Mngxitama and Zanele Lwaini protest in Centurion. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images)

The Black First Land First (BLF) movement has officially been deregistered as a political party.

This comes as the Electoral Court on Monday rejected the BLF's application to appeal its deregistration, which was brought in June.

In terms of Section 16(1)(c) of the Electoral Commission Act (Act 51 of 1996), the IEC may not register a political party that excludes membership on the basis of race, colour or ethnicity.

BLF's constitution states in Article 4 that only black people can be members of this party.

In its appeal, the BLF argued, among other things, that the wording in its constitution that only blacks may be part of the party was misinterpreted and that people of other racial groups could be seen as black.

'Victory for the whole of South Africa'

The Freedom Front (FF) Plus argued that the BLF, through its leader, Andile Mngxitama, made it clear that white people were not allowed to join the BLF as members. It was declared so under oath and also stated in various media interviews, the party argued.

Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus, said: "The deregistration of the BLF as a political party is a victory for the whole of South Africa, because the racial hatred and intolerance expressed and advocated by Mngxitama and his cronies must not be tolerated.

"The successful application is also a victory for law and order. The FF Plus has argued this matter since January this year in the interests of law and order.

"However, it is still worrying that the IEC violated the law with the registration of the BLF. Legislation may not only be seen as a guideline but must be adhered to. No one is above the law," Groenewald said.

Mngxitama told News24 the BLF was not going to pursue this matter any further.

"We are satisfied that the court system is anti-black and that the Constitution of South Africa is anti-black. Leave us with having to take matters into our own hands."

Mngxitama said the BLF would take the court's decision to a policy conference at the end of the month.

"We are satisfied that the court and judiciary will never serve our people," Mngxitama said.