JUST IN | Bob Hewitt granted parole

Former tennis star Bob Hewitt has been granted parole and will leave prison on 24 April.

"We have just got news from the parole board," said Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

Tania Koen, the lawyer representing victims Olivia Jasriel and someone identified as "W", who cannot be named, said she did not have a full list of conditions yet. But she understood that Hewitt would be under house arrest and would not be allowed to contact the victims.

The two and Theresa "Twiggy" Tolken opposed the 80-year-old's release.

Eligible



Once an offender has served a certain amount of time they are eligible to apply for parole.

"But being eligible doesn't necessarily mean that you are entitled to parole," said Koen.

Phiri says there is a process in place for people to raise objections if parole is granted.

Born in Australia, the former Grand Slam tennis champion was found guilty of rape in 2015.



He has been in prison since September 2016, serving six years.



Hewitt coached victims Jasriel, and "W" when they were young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.