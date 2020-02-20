 

JUST IN | Body of missing Tazne van Wyk, 8, found in drain outside Worcester

2020-02-20 07:25

Jenna Etheridge

Tazne van Wyk (8).

Tazne van Wyk (8). ( Missing Children SA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of Tazne van Wyk, 8, who went missing two weeks ago, has been found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester, Western Cape police confirmed on Thursday morning.

The suspect, who was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Monday night, and transported back to Cape Town on a kidnapping charge, led detectives to the gruesome discovery late on Wednesday evening, said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

She said the 54-year-old man would be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges cannot be ruled out," she said.

"Meanwhile, the parents of Tazne have just been informed of the discovery and they are receiving counselling."

Tazne was last seen walking to a tuck shop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, almost two weeks ago.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, congratulated the detectives and search parties for their diligence.

"In a province that is notorious for crimes against  women and children, we reiterate our resolve to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book in order to face the full might of the law," said Matakata.

Read more on:    saps  |  tazne van wyk  |  crime  |  murder
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FEEL GOOD | Seven marathons on seven continents in seven days? No problem!

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Debate on Ramaphosa's SONA resumes in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:20 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Kommetjie 07:16 AM
Road name: Slangkop Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two players get lucky 2020-02-19 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 