JUST IN | Body of missing Tazne van Wyk, 8, found in drain outside Worcester

The body of Tazne van Wyk, 8, who went missing two weeks ago, has been found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester, Western Cape police confirmed on Thursday morning.

The suspect, who was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Monday night, and transported back to Cape Town on a kidnapping charge, led detectives to the gruesome discovery late on Wednesday evening, said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

She said the 54-year-old man would be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges cannot be ruled out," she said.

"Meanwhile, the parents of Tazne have just been informed of the discovery and they are receiving counselling."

Tazne was last seen walking to a tuck shop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, almost two weeks ago.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, congratulated the detectives and search parties for their diligence.

"In a province that is notorious for crimes against women and children, we reiterate our resolve to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book in order to face the full might of the law," said Matakata.



