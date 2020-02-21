JUST IN | Boy stabbed to death at Gauteng school

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi described the deaths of school pupils and teachers as a bad omen that was covering the basic education sector. (Lubabalo Lesolle, Gallo Images)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed grief at the killing of a 14-year-old Freedom Park Secondary School pupil in the province.

A fellow pupil stabbed the boy, according to a statement from the department.

"We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at a loss of a child. We hope that the family will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss," said Lesufi.

READ | Tragic start to school year in Gauteng with 13 pupils lost

This brings to 16 the number of pupils who died at Gauteng schools this year.

