 

JUST IN | Boy stabbed to death at Gauteng school

2020-02-21 10:56
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi described the deaths of school pupils and teachers as a bad omen that was covering the basic education sector.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi described the deaths of school pupils and teachers as a bad omen that was covering the basic education sector. (Lubabalo Lesolle, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed grief at the killing of a 14-year-old Freedom Park Secondary School pupil in the province.

A fellow pupil stabbed the boy, according to a statement from the department.

"We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at a loss of a child. We hope that the family will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss," said Lesufi.

READ | Tragic start to school year in Gauteng with 13 pupils lost

This brings to 16 the number of pupils who died at Gauteng schools this year.

Read more on:    panyaza le­sufi  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE | Auditor-General business executive to testify at Zondo commission

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Auditor-General business executive to testify at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 10:54 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Both Ways

Both Ways
Goodwood 10:53 AM
Road name: Halt Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 2020-02-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 