 

Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus denied parole

2020-03-16 11:36

Canny Maphanga

Janusz Walus.

Janusz Walus. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, has been denied parole, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Monday.

"Placing offender Walus on parole would negate the severity that the court sought when sentencing him. With this premise, and balancing both negative and positive factors, the placement on parole of offender Walus is not approved at this stage," said Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

In his decision-making, Lamola noted Hani's political assassination was "executed with the intention to create chaos and mayhem in the country".

"It must also be noted that Walus was convicted of murder with no extenuating circumstances having been found to be present.

"I have also taken note of the legal regime applicable based on the date on which Walus committed the crime. This implies that should it be my decision to approve his placement on parole, he would be on parole for a maximum period of three years, less any possible remissions for which he might qualify," Lamola explained his reasoning.

In December, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria instructed Lamola to reconsider the matter within 60 days, News24 reported.

Walus is serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria. He assassinated Hani, the general secretary of the South African Communist Party, in 1993.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Read more on:    chris hani  |  janusz walus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Three-month-old baby found after being snatched from Mamelodi clinic

2020-03-16 10:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Ministers to brief media after Ramaphosa announces strict coronavirus measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Valhalla Park 12:22 PM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road

Camps Bay 10:20 AM
Road name: Victoria Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-14 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 