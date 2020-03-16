Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus denied parole

Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, has been denied parole, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Monday.

"Placing offender Walus on parole would negate the severity that the court sought when sentencing him. With this premise, and balancing both negative and positive factors, the placement on parole of offender Walus is not approved at this stage," said Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

In his decision-making, Lamola noted Hani's political assassination was "executed with the intention to create chaos and mayhem in the country".

"It must also be noted that Walus was convicted of murder with no extenuating circumstances having been found to be present.

"I have also taken note of the legal regime applicable based on the date on which Walus committed the crime. This implies that should it be my decision to approve his placement on parole, he would be on parole for a maximum period of three years, less any possible remissions for which he might qualify," Lamola explained his reasoning.

In December, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria instructed Lamola to reconsider the matter within 60 days, News24 reported.

Walus is serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria. He assassinated Hani, the general secretary of the South African Communist Party, in 1993.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.