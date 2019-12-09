JUST IN | Christopher Panayiotou's dad shot dead in front of Uitenhage shop

The father of the convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in a street in Uitenhage in the early hours of Monday morning.

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was shot twice outside the Bambi Snack Bar in Market Street, Uitenhage at around 02:00.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed the incident and said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Nkohli said Panayiotou's VW Polo was stolen but was later recovered in Motherwell.

A statement would be issued later on Monday, Nkohli said.

In November 2017, Christopher Panayiotou was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife Jayde.

Panayiotou and his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, were sentenced in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.

Panayiotou was jailed for life for orchestrating the murder and Nenembe was sentenced to life for murder and an additional 15 years for robbery. Sibeko, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This is a developing story.