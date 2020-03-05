 

JUST IN | City of Tshwane to be placed under administration

2020-03-05 08:42

Lizeka Tandwa

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla)

Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced that the City of Tshwane will be placed under administration. 

Makhura said this during a media briefing on Thursday at the offices of the Gauteng legislature.

"The Gauteng executive council met yesterday (Wednesday) to assess development on the City of Tshwane and decided to invoke Section 139(1)(c) of the Constitution," he said. 

Makhura added this meant that the City would be dissolved and placed under administration. By-elections are expected to take place within 90 days. 

The DA said that its leadership is deliberating on the announcement and will release a statement later on Thursday. 

More to follow.

Read more on:    david makhura  |  tshwane  |  politics
