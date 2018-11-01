JUST IN: ConCourt throws out Gigaba's bid to appeal Fireblade ruling

The
Constitutional Court has dismissed Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's
application for leave to appeal a ruling that he lied under oath.
In 2017, the North Gauteng High
Court in Pretoria ruled that Gigaba lied under oath and that he violated the
Constitution.
The judgment followed a court
battle which Fireblade Aviation, owned by the wealthy Oppenheimer family, lodged
in November 2016 against the Department of Home Affairs and others.
Gigaba's initial appeal against
the judgment was dismissed in the Supreme Court of Appeal with costs earlier
this year.
Now
the Constitutional Court has followed suit.
In a statement on Thursday,
Fireblade Aviation said it was "pleased" that the apex court
dismissed Gigaba's application.
"With this decision, these
legal proceedings have now concluded. We are satisfied with the result and the
manner in which the legal process has culminated in a just and fair outcome.
Fireblade also welcomed the
opportunity to brief the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday, on
matters pertaining to its establishment and operations.
"We
are extraordinarily proud of the Fireblade operation, which we believe is on
par with globally recognised such facilities at major airports around the
world. We believe that Fireblade is in the process of achieving its ambition –
providing a first-class service for the benefit of South Africans and
international guests while visiting our country."
News24 previously reported that
the application sought to have the court declare that approval for a terminal
at OR Tambo International Airport – allegedly granted by Gigaba in early 2016
during his first stint as Minister of Home Affairs – could not be revoked.
It is alleged that Gigaba revoked
the approval he originally granted under pressure from the Guptas.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Public
Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gigaba did not only violate the
executive ethics code, but also the Constitution for "deliberately telling
untruths under oath".
Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended
that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against the Minister of
Home Affairs.