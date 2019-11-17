 

JUST IN: Convicted #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe admitted to hospital

2019-11-17 18:32

Sesona Ngqakamba

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

#FeesMustFall student activist Kanya Cekeshe has been admitted to hospital, his legal team has told News24. 

"He's being admitted, mentally he is suffering tremendously," his lawyer, Wikus Steyl, said. 

Steyl added while he could not divulge any further details surrounding Cekeshe's admission, he said it had nothing to do with an attack inside the cells but purely based on his mental health. 

"I can confirm it was definitely not an attack, purely mental health." 

Cekeshe, believed to be one of the last #FeesMustFall activists still in prison, was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property when he tried to set a police van alight during protests in 2016. 

He received an eight-year sentence and has been held at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg, since 2017.

His bid to appeal the conviction and be released on bail pending the appeal was dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in October, News24 previously reported. 

Cekeshe's defence team, led by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Wikus Steyl, argued the lawyer who represented him in the trial was incompetent. 

They also argued there were discrepancies between the charges against Cekeshe and what was in his statement.

However, handing down judgment magistrate Theunis Carstens said there was no merit in the arguments.

Cekeshe has since turned to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to challenge his conviction.

News24 previously reported that in an affidavit to the High Court, Steyl stated the notice was an appeal against the "wrong decision of magistrate Carstens". 

He said he also brought the application to secure Cekeshe's release on bail, pending the determination of the application for leave to appeal.

Read more on:    kanya cekeshe  |  johannesburg  |  fees must fall
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#NHIPublicHearings: Bill receives mixed feelings in Mopani District

2019-11-17 17:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 17:39 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Somerset West 07:07 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Saturday 2019-11-16 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 