 

JUST IN | Racist Vicki Momberg rearrested after handing herself in

2019-11-06 13:03

Canny Maphanga

Vicki Momberg. (Photo: Deon Raath)

Vicki Momberg. (Photo: Deon Raath)

Racist Vicki Momberg has been arrested and processed at the Douglasdale Police Station where she handed herself in on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed to News24 that the k-word ranter would be handed over to the prosecuting authorities at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

This comes after she was on the run following a warrant of arrest that was issued due to her failure to appear before the Randburg court in August after unsuccessfully appealing against her crimen injuria conviction, Sunday Times reported.

ALSO READ | Police still searching for k-word ranter Vicki Momberg after she skips court appearance, disappears

The former real estate agent was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid, following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016, News24 reported.

The k-word rant was captured in a video which went viral.

Momberg was later sentenced to two years in jail, with an additional one year suspended in March 2018.

She was then granted bail, pending the outcome of her appeal against her conviction and sentence which was subsequently dismissed, News24 reported.

This is a developing story. More information to follow. 

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
