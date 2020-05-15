 

JUST IN | Court orders SANDF to suspend members present when Collins Khosa was beaten to death, pending probe

2020-05-15 13:25

Alex Mitchley

SANDF members during lockdown operations. (ER Lombard/Gallo Images)

SANDF members during lockdown operations. (ER Lombard/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled in favour the family of Collins Khosa in their urgent application.

Forty-year-old Khosa was allegedly beaten to death by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Alexandra in Johannesburg in March.

After the Constitutional Court turned down their application, they turned to the High Court instead.

Lawyers on behalf of the family argued the ministers of police and defence had failed to take steps to prevent illegal action by law enforcement officials, adding their public statement defended, downplayed and encouraged the use of force.

On Friday, Judge Hans Fabricius found that the right to dignity, life, the right not to be tortured in any way and the right not to be treated or punished in a cruel , inhuman or degrading way are non-derogable even during states of emergency. 

READ | SA Military Ombud has received 33 complaints against soldiers since start of lockdown

He further said the SANDF and South African Police Service must instruct members to act in accordance with the Constitution.

 


Fabricius ordered that the soldiers who were present when Khosa was killed, should be suspended, pending investigations. 

More to follow.

Read more on:    sandf  |  collins khosa  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Learning under lockdown: 'I would prefer to go back to school,' says Grade 5 pupil

15 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Learning under lockdown: 'I would prefer to go back to school,' says Grade 5 pupil
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:43 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 08:58 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R46k in the Daily Lotto draw 2020-05-14 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 