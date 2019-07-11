EFF MP walks out of court smiling after laptop theft charge is withdrawn

Nazier Paulsen leaves the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday after a charge was withdrawn against him. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen walked out of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court with a huge smile on Thursday afternoon after the State withdrew a laptop theft charge against him.

"The State withdraws the charge," prosecutor Adiel Jansen said after consulting with senior officials earlier in the day during an adjournment.

This, after Magistrate Reaz Khan refused to grant the State a postponement for the Director of Public Prosecution to make a decision.

The court had warned the State last month that it would remove the 2017 matter from the roll if delays were not sorted out.

ALSO READ: It's complete rubbish' - EFF MP in court on laptop theft charge

Paulsen worked at the Western Cape legislature between 2014 and 2015 before going to Parliament.



When he left, he allegedly did not return the laptop immediately because he was travelling and wanted to remove any personal data that may have been on it.



He said he returned the laptop but was still charged with theft.

Speaking outside court afterwards, Paulsen said: "Obviously I am relieved because it has taken lots of time. I have always believed in my innocence."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter