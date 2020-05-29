JUST IN | EFF, Public Protector lose ConCourt bid to appeal interdict against Gordhan remedial action

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a leave to appeal application which the EFF and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lodged in a case involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the so-called SARS "rogue unit" report.

The EFF and Mkhwebane approached the apex court last year, seeking to appeal an order of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which interdicted the Public Protector's remedial action against Gordhan while he took the report on review.

The Constitutional Court granted leave to appeal against the costs order the High Court gave against the EFF and Mkhwebane in her personal capacity, replacing it with an order for the Public Protector to pay the legal costs incurred by Gordhan, Oupa Magashula and Ivan Pillay in the High Court matter.

READ| Mkhwebane welcomes release of rogue unit report to her by state security minister

This is a developing story. More to follow.