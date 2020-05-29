 

JUST IN | EFF, Public Protector lose ConCourt bid to appeal interdict against Gordhan remedial action

2020-05-29 11:22

Azarrah Karrim

Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Gallo Images

Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Gallo Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a leave to appeal application which the EFF and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lodged in a case involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the so-called SARS "rogue unit" report.

The EFF and Mkhwebane approached the apex court last year, seeking to appeal an order of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which interdicted the Public Protector's remedial action against Gordhan while he took the report on review.

The Constitutional Court granted leave to appeal against the costs order the High Court gave against the EFF and Mkhwebane in her personal capacity, replacing it with an order for the Public Protector to pay the legal costs incurred by Gordhan, Oupa Magashula and Ivan Pillay in the High Court matter.

READ| Mkhwebane welcomes release of rogue unit report to her by state security minister

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:    constitutional court  |  eff  |  pravin gor­dhan  |  johannesburg ­
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Joburg hairdresser breaches lockdown regulations to make ends meet

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Joburg hairdresser breaches lockdown regulations to make ends meet
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:22 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Delft 11:17 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
One player wins almost 50K in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-28 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 