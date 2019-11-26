 

EFF tables urgent motion of no confidence in City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

2019-11-26 15:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

The EFF's Tshwane caucus has submitted an urgent motion of no confidence in City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. 

The party said in a statement on Monday that the City has been limping from one disaster to another since Mokgalapa succeeded former mayor, Solly Msimanga, last year. 

It said among the reasons for the motion were the escalating water crisis in the capital city and continuous power outages for residents of Laudium, Atteridgville, Mamelodi and Soshanguve.

"There is a general deterioration of fiscal and procurement management standards at the municipality, which is a continuation of a trend since the DA took over leadership of the municipality," EFF Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

The party said despite all the challenges the City faced, Mokgalapa demonstrated no "urgency" to resolve them. 

"He does not seem to be interested in the government of the City at all, but rather obsessed with the idea of being in power.

"We are therefore convinced that Mr Mokgalapa is woefully incapable of providing the leadership required for a complex metropolitan council such as Tshwane."

