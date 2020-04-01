 

EFF's Mandisa Mashego resigns as caucus leader in Gauteng legislature

2020-04-01 21:06

Tshidi Madia

Former EFF Gauteng caucus leader, Mandisa Mashego.

Former EFF Gauteng caucus leader, Mandisa Mashego. (Jabu Kumalo)

Gauteng EFF leader Mandisa Mashego has resigned as the party's caucus leader in the provincial legislature.

EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya confirmed she had resigned.

"It was effective yesterday, she had put in a month's notice," Ngwenya told News24.

When asked if Mashego would remain on as chairperson of the EFF in Gauteng, she said this was up to the red berets' secretariat to comment on.

Attempts to reach EFF secretary-general Marshal Dlamini have been unsuccessful.

Last month, News24 reported the EFF was adamant it had not received a resignation letter from Mashego, despite rumours circulating she had indeed resigned.

READ: EFF hasn't seen a resignation letter from Mandisa Mashego, only a sick note

At the time, Ngwenya told News24 it was possible the party's leaders might not have seen Mashego's resignation letter if she had sent it via email.

She said the letter could be in Dlamini's inbox, adding there was no communication from his office about the matter.

Ngwenya added the only communication from Mashego to the secretary-general's office, which she could confirm, was a medical certificate dating back to the week of 9 February.

She was responding to claims on social media at the time that Mashego had resigned as a member of the party, which she described as speculation.

Another party spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, went so far as to say Mashego was very much a member of the EFF and still held her position as provincial chairperson, caucus leader in the provincial legislature and MPL.

"Mandisa Mashego is still a member of the EFF. What you see on social media is just gossip because we have not received her resignation letter," he said at the time.

News24's attempts to reach Mashego went unanswered. Her comment will be added once received.

