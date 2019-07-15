 

JUST IN: FF Plus claims victory as Andile Mngxitama's BLF delisted as political party

2019-07-15 15:41

Jan Gerber and Ethan van Diemen

FF Plus leaders Corné Mulder, Pieter Groenewald and Wouter Wessels, announcing their plans to ask the Electoral Court to deregister the BLF. (Jan Gerber/News24)

FF Plus leaders Corné Mulder, Pieter Groenewald and Wouter Wessels, announcing their plans to ask the Electoral Court to deregister the BLF. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) says its appeal to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to have Black First Land First (BLF) deregistered as a political party has been successful.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald announced this in a statement on Monday morning. 

"The commission ruled that the BLF is indeed excluding membership of the party based on race and that it has been deregistered as a political party," Groenewald said.

The FF Plus' case against the BLF stems from its constitution that only allows black people to join the party.

The BLF's constitution states: "Any black person who has reached the age of 18; accepts the politics, ideological perspective and constitution of the BLF; joins a branch of the organisation and is prepared to work actively in it as part of the branch collective; is committed to honouring the organisation's resolutions and decisions; accepts the organisation's policy perspectives; commits herself/himself to being a disciplined member and is willing to pay the necessary membership fees may become a member of the BLF."

Section 16 (1)(c) of the Electoral Commission Act states that the chief electoral officer may not register a party if, among other things, that party "indicates that persons will not be admitted to membership of the party or welcomed as supporters of the party on the grounds of their race, ethnic origin or colour".

Groenewald said the IEC initially insisted that the BLF had not contravened the law, as its constitution referred to an ideology rather than race.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama contradicted this himself, saying in a statement opposing the FF Plus' application that the BLF does indeed exclude white people from joining the party.

"The commission, therefore, had to find in favour of the FF Plus and deregister the BLF as a political party," Groenewald said.

"The deregistration of the BLF as a political party is a massive victory for the whole of South Africa because the racial hatred and intolerance propagated by Mngxitama and his cronies should not be tolerated."

He also labelled the successful application as a "victory for law and order".

"It is unacceptable that the IEC contravened the law with the registration of the BLF. Legislation shouldn't be seen as guidelines, but must be complied with. No one is above the law."

Mngxitama said the party was studying the decision and would respond later in full.

"Our immediate response is that blackness is criminalised in South Africa," he added.

News24 has contacted the IEC for confirmation, but is still waiting on a response. This will be reported once received.

However, News24 has seen a copy of the IEC's decision, confirming that the FF Plus' appeal was upheld and that the BLF has been deregistered as a political party.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    blf  |  ff plus  |  pieter groenewald  |  andile mngxitama  |  elections 2019  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

43 killed in another bloody weekend in Cape Town

26 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 