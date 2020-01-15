JUST IN | Fire breaks out at Gauteng school hours before first day back

The
first day of school was off to a dramatic start at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary
School in Sebokeng on Wednesday as a fire gutted the school's administration block.
According
to Emfuleni Local Municipality fire and rescue spokesperson Stanley Gaba,
firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze.
Gaba
says a call from a community member alerting emergency services to the fire was
received at around 03:00.
"There
is a school, Khutlo-Tharo Secondary, that has caught fire in the admin block. I
am rushing to the scene to get details. We will issue a statement on further
information later," Gaba said.
Simon
Nwamba, a journalist at the scene, told News24 that only the administration
block was affected. Nwamba says community members gathered at the scene,
witnessing the fire rage.
While
it’s unclear what sparked the blaze, concerned parents and community members
have questioned whether they may be dealing with a case of arson.
Gauteng
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, along with Premier David Makhura, are expected to
hand over the newly-renovated Noordgesig Primary School in Diepkloof on
Wednesday morning.