A Working on Fire (WoF) helicopter pilot was killed when his chopper went down on Tuesday over Riversdale, while he was helping to fight a blaze, WoF spokesperson Linton Rensburg said.

"It is confirmed that the helicopter went down near the fire at approximately 09:45 on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, while conducting firefighting operations," the organisation said.

He was flying a Huey near Vermaaklikheid in the Riversdale area along the Garden Route.

The cause of the crash was not yet known, but the Civil Aviation Authority is investigating.

