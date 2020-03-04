FW de Klerk Foundation CEO resigns, heading to the US

FW de Klerk at the FW de Klerk Foundation conference at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the Waterfront in Cape Town on January 31, 2020. (Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Dr Dayne Morkel has resigned as the CEO of the FW de Klerk Foundation.

"Dr Morkel will be accepting an appointment as CEO of the Foundation for Peace in Divided Societies in the United States, an organisation with which the FW de Klerk Foundation has had close ties for 20 years," the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.

It pointed out that Morkel's resignation was not linked to controversial statements about apartheid which were made around the time of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.

READ | De Klerk's apartheid denial slammed in SONA debate

During the SONA, the EFF demanded that former president FW de Klerk be removed from the public gallery because of the comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

The foundation later released a statement in which it also denied apartheid was a crime against humanity.

After a public outcry, the foundation apologised for the statement.

"Dr Morkel has resided between the United States and South Africa for several years, and this new role will allow him to continue to support the causes for which the FW de Klerk Foundation works, whilst focusing on a number of emerging opportunities for the foundation in the United States. The foundation looks forward to continuing to work with Dr Morkel in his new role," said the foundation.