 

WATCH | Gas pipeline on fire in Alberton, area evacuated

2019-12-31 09:41

Azarrah Karrim

A gas pipeline caught fire in Alberton.

A gas pipeline caught fire in Alberton.

A gas pipeline has caught fire in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, leading to the evacuation of everyone within a 500-metre radius.

According to Eric Maloka, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services Management, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Maloka said the nearby fire department saw the blaze and responded immediately.

They have contained a primary fire but are still working on containing a second fire of burning rubbish nearby.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services Management and Eskom officials are on the scene to isolate the fires, Maloka said.

According Sasol spokesperson Alex Anderson, the pipeline does not belong to the company.

It is believed to be a Transnet pipeline.

This is a developing story.

