 

JUST IN | Gauteng MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa resigns paving the way for a cabinet reshuffle

2019-10-11 13:34

Lizeka Tandwa

Kgosientso Ramokgopa (Karabo Ngoepe, News24)

Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa has resigned from Premier David Makhura's cabinet, a government official and an ANC member of the provincial legislature have confirmed to News24.

Makhura has been under pressure to give one of his male MECs the chop to balance the gender parity in his cabinet.

It's still unclear who will be appointed to replace Ramokgopa, but News24 understands that the ANC in Tshwane has lobbied for the new MEC to come from the region.

Ramokgopa hails from Tshwane.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

