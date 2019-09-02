JUST IN: Grade R girl kidnapped in front of Vaal school

6-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of her school in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning. (Twitter)

A 6-year-old Grade R girl was kidnapped by four men in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, at around 07:40 on Monday morning.

The men loaded Amy-Lee de Jager into a white Toyota Fortuner and drove off with her.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 a manhunt has been launched.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been urged to come forward.

The school issued a short statement on its Facebook page asking people to be on the lookout after the girl was seemingly snatched from her mother's car.

This is a developing story.

