 

JUST IN: Grade R girl kidnapped in front of Vaal school

2019-09-02 09:57

Riaan Grobler

6-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of her school in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning. (Twitter)

A 6-year-old Grade R girl was kidnapped by four men in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, at around 07:40 on Monday morning. 

The men loaded Amy-Lee de Jager into a white Toyota Fortuner and drove off with her. 

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 a manhunt has been launched.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been urged to come forward. 

The school issued a short statement on its Facebook page asking people to be on the lookout after the girl was seemingly snatched from her mother's car. 

This is a developing story. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  kidnappings
2019-09-02 09:37

