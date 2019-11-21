JUST IN | Hawks arrest 10 people in Amathole municipality toilet corruption case

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sea Point hotel manager. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) has arrested 10 people in connection with collusion allegations involving Amathole District Municipality funds.

They are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

"The operation follows a complaint by the national Treasury after it transpired that the suspects allegedly colluded in accessing the Amathole District Municipality funds through the flaunting of procurement processes. Afterwards, they were awarded a contract for ventilated, improved toilets in the Eastern Cape," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

Mogale added: "The Hawks' preliminary investigation discovered that over R600m was to be awarded for the contract, of which R286m [ was already] paid to the suspects."

The arrests were made after a multi-disciplinary team, which included Crime Intelligence and SA Police Service detectives, conducted several raids across the country, including in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

- This is a developing story. More details to follow.