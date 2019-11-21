 

JUST IN | Hawks arrest 10 people in Amathole municipality toilet corruption case

2019-11-21 11:40

Azarrah Karrim

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sea Point hotel manager. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sea Point hotel manager. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) has arrested 10 people in connection with collusion allegations involving Amathole District Municipality funds.

They are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

"The operation follows a complaint by the national Treasury after it transpired that the suspects allegedly colluded in accessing the Amathole District Municipality funds through the flaunting of procurement processes. Afterwards, they were awarded a contract for ventilated, improved toilets in the Eastern Cape," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

Mogale added: "The Hawks' preliminary investigation discovered that over R600m was to be awarded for the contract, of which R286m [ was already] paid to the suspects."

The arrests were made after a multi-disciplinary team, which included Crime Intelligence and SA Police Service detectives, conducted several raids across the country, including in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

- This is a developing story. More details to follow.

Read more on:    amathole district municipality  |  hawks  |  arrests  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE | Infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing in spotlight at Zondo commission

2019-11-21 11:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing in spotlight at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parow 12:20 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Westbound

Westbound
Stellenbosch 12:20 PM
Road name: R44 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2019-11-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 