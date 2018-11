The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has dismissed an application by convicted triple axe murderer Henri van Breda for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

This was confirmed to News24 by his attorney, Lorinda van Niekerk, who added that the application was dismissed on Tuesday.

Van Niekerk said that she could not confirm whether they would be taking the matter to the Constitutional Court. "We are considering our position. We have not yet decided on the next step," she said.

In June, Van Breda was sentenced to three life terms for the murders of his parents and brother, and 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister. He received a further 12 month sentence for obstructing the course of justice.

Van Breda had pleaded not guilty, blaming the crimes on an intruder who breached their home in the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch.

His first bid to obtain leave to appeal was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court in August.