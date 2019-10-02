 

JUST IN: Human Rights Commission confirms it's taking Etzebeth to Equality Court over racial abuse claims

2019-10-02 12:36
Eben Etzebeth,

Eben Etzebeth, (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it will "institute legal proceedings" against Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court on Friday.

The Western Province rugby star has been accused of racially abusing a fellow patron at a pub in Langebaan in August.

Etzebeth is currently in Japan, where the Springboks are participating in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He has denied the allegations, saying "[m]ultiple witnesses can corroborate that".

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Compiled by Sheldon Morais

Read more on:    human rights commission  |  eben etzebeth
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Clifton stabbing: Father of slain UCT student returning his body home to KZN

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players become R165k richer 2019-10-01 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 