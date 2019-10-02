JUST IN: Human Rights Commission confirms it's taking Etzebeth to Equality Court over racial abuse claims

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it will "institute legal proceedings" against Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court on Friday.

The Western Province rugby star has been accused of racially abusing a fellow patron at a pub in Langebaan in August.

Etzebeth is currently in Japan, where the Springboks are participating in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He has denied the allegations, saying "[m]ultiple witnesses can corroborate that".

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Compiled by Sheldon Morais