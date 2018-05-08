 

JUST IN: I will give North West speaker a letter on Friday - Supra Mahumapelo

2018-05-08 11:41

Iavan Pijoos

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has hinted he might resign. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has hinted he might resign. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has told the provincial legislature that he will hand over a letter to the speaker on Friday.

Mahumapelo, who was delivering his budget speech on Tuesday, did not say what the letter would include, but indicated it would be in line with the Constitution.

Quoting late president Nelson Mandela, Mahumapelo said: "The time for healing of the wounds has come. The moment to bridge the chasms that divide us has come. The time to build is upon us."

READ: Inter-ministerial committee denounces 'misleading' North West reports

He said it was a "miracle" that recent events had reignited a spirit of resilience that kept the longing for liberation alive.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an inter-ministerial task team to address the apparent crisis in the province, particularly in the health sector.

Hawks' raid

The deadline for the task team to report back to the Presidency on the state of governance in the province is May 9.

The North West has been rocked by violent protests calling on Mahumapelo to step down.

READ: Hitmen reportedly hired to kill Supra Mahumapelo, says his office

The health department has also crumbled after members of the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union embarked on a strike more than two months ago.

The Hawks raided the premier's office earlier this year and are investigating several allegations against him and his government.

These include a mobile clinic contract awarded by the North West Department of Health to Gupta-linked Mediosa, and a R1.5m gift of cattle to former president Jacob Zuma.

READ: Supra Mahumapelo 'defiant' as talks over his exit reach boiling point

Democratic Alliance provincial leader Joe Mcgluwa labelled Mahumapelo's speech "nothing but a Gupta budget".

"This budget of the premier has served as a platform for corrupt individuals and a corrupt syndicate. There has been too many allegations of his involvement in corruption."

Mcgluwa said the party strongly believed that Mahumapelo would resign on Friday.

"The fact that his wife was here today is a strong indication that he is on his way out. Should that be the case, we say good riddance and we wish him well."

Mcgluwa was speaking on the side-lines following Mahumapelo's speech.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  supra mahumapelo  |  mahikeng  |  politics

