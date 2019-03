The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will investigate the ANC's alleged Bosasa-funded election"war rooms", the body has confirmed in a letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

This comes after the DA laid a complaint with the IEC. The party believes the allegation that Bosasa - now known as African Global Operations – set up ANC election "war rooms", costing about R6m, at their Krugersdorp headquarters during the past three elections.

IN PICTURES: The ANC, proudly sponsored by Bosasa

This, the DA says, constitutes a breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct, which states that: "No registered party or candidate may abuse a position of power, privilege or influence, including parental, patriarchal, traditional or employment authority to influence the conduct or outcome of an election."

More to follow