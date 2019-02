The broadcast of the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are delayed, the SA lottery operator Ithuba said on Friday evening minutes after the draw was set to take place.

The guaranteed jackpot for PowerBall and PowerBall Plus for Friday night is a combined R200 million.

The Powerball jackpot is R150 million and PowerBall Plus is R50 million.

At least one person took to twitter ahead of the draw to complain that lotto machines were offline ahead of the record draw.

The lotto website also experienced a drag when News24 checked it out before 21:00.

The draw eventually took place just before 21:30. View the results here.

